Dec 19 Time Warner Cable Inc : * U.S. files civil lawsuit against Time Warner Cable Inc over alleged

violations of federal trade commission's risk-based pricing rule -- court

filing * Lawsuit says Time Warner Cable from January 2011 to March 2013 failed to tell

some customers that it was imposing a billing charge based on their credit

reports * Lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court seeks civil penalties, customer

refunds, injunction against further violations