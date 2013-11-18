BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Time Warner Cable Inc : * Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications reach long-term distribution
agreement * Says Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications today announced the early
renewal of their distribution agreement * Says additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed * Deal will allow TWC and bright house networks to continue delivery of
discovery's networks to their subscribers without interruption * Parties also expect Time Warner Cable customers to enjoy authenticated access
to Discovery content in the near future" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares