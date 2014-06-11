June 11 Glenn Britt, who served as CEO of Time Warner Cable Inc for more than a decade until late last year, has died of cancer, the company said on Wednesday. He was 65.

Britt had stepped down from the company on Dec. 31. He disclosed in October that his melanoma had returned five years after he had beaten the disease. He became chief executive of the cable company in 2001.

"We were guided for many years by his strong belief that a company must be willing to reinvent itself to be successful," Time Warner Cable CEO Rob Marcus said in a statement. "He will long be remembered for his thoughtful and steady leadership through rapidly changing times in the communications field."

Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, Britt got his start in cable in 1972 when he joined the controller's department at Time Inc and worked his way through several positions over the next 40 years, including chief financial officer at HBO, treasurer of Time Inc and later as president of Time Warner Cable before becoming chairman and CEO. Time Warner Cable separated from parent company Time Warner in 2009.

Analysts have credited Britt with being among the first cable executives to reposition broadband Internet service as the industry's primary product.

Less than two months after Britt stepped down, Time Warner Cable agreed to sell itself to larger rival Comcast Corp in a $45 billion deal.

Britt is survived by his wife, Barbara. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)