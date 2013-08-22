Aug 22 Time Warner Cable Inc will lift a
blackout of the local CBS station in New York briefly on
Thursday so subscribers can watch a candidate debate in the New
York City Comptroller race.
If the blackout continues, the company will also broadcast
the Republican mayoral debate on Aug. 28 and the Democratic
mayoral debate on Sept. 23. But subscribers will still be unable
to watch any regular CBS shows.
A CBS spokesman confirmed the temporary lifting of the
blackout at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) on Thursday.
Despite the temporary return, neither side indicated they
were any closer to a deal to end the 21-day blackout. Most
analysts expected the two parties to reach a deal by the time
the National Football League season kicks off in September.
Time Warner Cable said on Wednesday it will offer a free
preview of the Tennis Channel during the U.S. Open tournament to
customers affected by the blackout.
CBS went dark on Aug. 2 for an estimated 3.5 million Time
Warner Cable customers in major markets, including New York and
Los Angeles, after the two companies failed to reach an
agreement on distribution terms.
CBS signed a programming deal with Time Warner Cable's New
York City rival Verizon FiOS on Thursday.