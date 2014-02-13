BRIEF-H-Farm: shareholders approve repurchase of up to 5 mln shares
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
Feb 13 (IFR) - The cost of insuring Time Warner Cable's debt against default fell sharply Thursday on news that Comcast Corp will buy the company for USD45.2bn.
TWC's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) tightened 107bp to 74bp, while the company's bonds also rallied.
One banker said TWC's 4.5% 2042 bonds were trading at a G-spread of 155bp from around 275bp before the Comcast news broke late on Wednesday.
Time Warner Cable bonds have been trading more like a junk- rated company due to speculation that Charter Communications would buy the business instead and load it up with debt.
"Comcast is investment-grade, so this is good news for TWC bondholders," said the banker.
The all-stock deal combines the two largest US cable operators. The friendly takeover comes as a surprise after months of public pursuit of Time Warner Cable by smaller rival Charter.
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Monday in their worst day in four months amid signs that Beijing will tolerate further market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading.