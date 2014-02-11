Feb 11 Charter Communications Inc took its first step in a proxy fight against Time Warner Cable Inc on Tuesday, announcing a slate of 13 nominees to the larger cable operator's board.

Some of the nominees include Lisa Gersh, former president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc ; Marwan Fawaz, a former Motorola Mobility executive and Eamonn O'Hare, a former chief financial officer at Virgin Media.

The nominations are Charter's latest move to try to acquire Time Warner Cable after its offer of $132.50 per share was rejected for being too low in mid-January.