NEW YORK Jan 13 Charter Communications Inc
has made a verbal offer to buy Time Warner Cable Inc
for $132.50 per share, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Charter held discussions with Time Warner Cable, which
responded that it wanted a higher bid, the person said.
Charter is offering to pay $83 per share in cash and the
rest with its own stock, and is preparing to take its bid to
shareholders of Time Warner Cable, the person said, asking not
to be named because the matter is not public yet.
Charter declined to comment, while Time Warner Cable could
not be immediately reached for comment.