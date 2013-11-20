BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
BARCELONA Nov 20 Time Warner Cable finance officer Arthur Minson, asked about a possible takeover approach from rival Charter Communications, said it would put the needs of its shareholders above anything else.
Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, Minson declined to comment on speculation and rumour but when questioned whether there would be a logic to the deal, he said his main concern would be whether it would add value to his investors.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Charter Communications was weighing a bid for Time Warner Cable before the year-end.
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing

* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion