WASHINGTON, March 6 The top U.S. antitrust
regulator, Bill Baer, will be recused from reviewing Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc's proposed
merger, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The investigation will instead be overseen by Principal
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Renata Hesse and Deputy
Assistant Attorney General David Gelfand.
In a statement, the Justice Department did not say why Baer
recused himself.
But when Comcast was buying NBC Universal, a deal that was
concluded in early 2011, Baer, then a partner at the law firm of
Arnold & Porter, represented NBCU's owner, General Electric
.
The Comcast deal for Time Warner Cable
will also be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.