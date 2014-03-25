CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as banks gain; materials stocks weigh
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for its heavyweight financials sector, while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed.
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has postponed a hearing on Comcast's plan to merge with Time Warner Cable until April 9, the committee said on Tuesday.
The hearing had previously been scheduled for April 2. The committee gave no reason for the delay.
Comcast, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator, has announced plans to buy rival Time Warner Cable for $45.2 billion.
The deal has raised eyebrows, although Comcast has pledged to divest 3 million subscribers, so the combined customer base of 30 million would represent just under 30 percent of the U.S. pay television video market. A combined Comcast and Time Warner Cable would also have roughly one-third of the high-speed Internet market.
The proposed transaction is subject to approval by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom Brown)
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for its heavyweight financials sector, while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed.
April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by former WellCare Health Plans Inc Chief Executive Todd Farha of his 2013 fraud conviction for his role in a scheme to cheat the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor.