(Adds details on the cable companies, shareholder meeting)
By Liana B. Baker, Soyoung Kim and Nicola Leske
NEW YORK Dec 16 Comcast Corp is
examining three scenarios for a potential deal with Time Warner
Cable, including a full takeover bid for the
second-largest cable operator, people close to the situation
said on Monday.
Top cable provider Comcast is also considering whether it
could buy some selective Time Warner Cable markets, or team up
with another cable company besides Charter Communications Inc
to bid for all of Time Warner Cable, the people said.
Besides Comcast and Charter, privately held Cox
Communications Inc also has interest in a potential deal
involving Time Warner Cable, people familiar with the matter
have previously said.
Comcast, which has a market capitalization of roughly $127
billion, could ultimately decide not to do any deal, said the
people, who asked not to be named because they were not
authorized to speak with media organizations.
A full takeover of Time Warner Cable makes sense because the
company has geographic markets complementary to Comcast, while
taking on a partner would give them opportunity to pick and
choose key markets, one of the people said. Analysts say buying
all of Time Warner Cable would also face tough regulatory
scrutiny.
Comcast is weighing all three options equally at this point
and would wait to see what kind of offer Charter come up with
before pursuing any one of the options, the person added.
Comcast is being advised by JPMorgan Chase & Co on a
potential deal for Time Warner Cable, Reuters previously
reported.
Representatives for Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cox
declined to comment. Charter did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The potential entry of Comcast into a still-developing
bidding war could complicate months-long efforts by Charter and
its largest shareholder, Liberty Media Corp, to acquire
Time Warner Cable.
Charter, the No. 4 cable player in which John Malone's
Liberty Media owns a 27 percent stake, is preparing to send an
offer letter for Time Warner Cable as soon as this week, valuing
the larger rival at below $135 per share, Reuters reported on
Friday.
But it remains unclear whether the expected bid from
Charter, which would provide little premium to Time Warner
Cable's current trading prices, would gain traction with the
larger rival's shareholders or its management.
Shares of Time Warner Cable ended 0.5 percent higher at
$132.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Any bid would
need to be at least $150 per share to be considered seriously by
the company's board, a person familiar with the company's
thinking previously said.
John Malone and Greg Maffei, Liberty Media's chief
executive, met with some of Time Warner Cable's largest
shareholders in Denver last week and pitched the merits of a
combination with Charter, other people familiar with the matter
said.
Some of the shareholders, however, told the executives that
they would not entertain a deal without a substantial premium,
those people said.
(Reporting by Liana Baker, Soyoung Kim and Nicola Leske in New
York; Editing by Gary Hill)