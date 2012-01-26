* Q4 EPS $1.75 vs. $1.09 last year
* Q4 rev up 4 pct at $5 bln vs. est. $4.97 bln
* Says board authorized $4 bln share repurchase
* Ups qtrly dividend by 17 pct to $0.56
Jan 26 Time Warner Cable Inc's
quarterly profit rose as it added more residential customers for
its broadband services than it had expected.
The No. 2 U.S. cable provider said fourth-quarter profit
rose to $564 million, or $1.75 a share, from $392 million, or
$1.09 a share, last year.
It posted a 4 percent rise in revenue to $5 billion, topping
analysts' estimate of $4.97 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 17 percent to
56 cents per share and said it plans to buy back $4 billion in
shares.
It added 117,000 broadband internet residential customers,
beating analysts' estimates for addition of 87,000 customers.
The company lost 129,000 video residential subscribers,
compared with analysts' expectation for loss of 130,000
subscribers, according to StreetAccount data.
Time Warner Cable and its peers have been losing video
customers to phone and satellite providers and Internet
companies such as Netflix Inc and Hulu.
Shares of the company closed at $69.11 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock exchange.