April 3 Time Warner Cable Chief Executive Glenn Britt received $16.4 million in total compensation in 2011, down 5.7 percent from a year earlier, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.

Britt's compensation fell because of a reduction in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Britt, 63, has run the company since 2001 and received total compensation of $17.42 million in 2010.

Robert Marcus, the president and chief operating officer, who was promoted in 2010, received a 38 percent increase in compensation at $8.3 million.

Irene Esteves, who replaced Marcus as the chief financial officer and executive vice president in July 2011, received $5.9 million last year.

No. 2 U.S. cable provider Time Warner Cable, generated earnings per share of $4.56 last year on revenue of $19.7 billion. Time Warner Cable shares fell about 4 percent in 2011.

Shares closed 96 cents or 1.7 percent lower at $80.91 per share on Tuesday.