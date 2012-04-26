* Q1 EPS $1.20 vs $0.93 a year ago
* Rev up 6.4 pct to $5.1 bln
* Adds 217,000 Internet subscribers
* Loses 90,000 video subscribers, more than some expected
* Shares down 2.7 pct
By Yinka Adegoke
April 26 Time Warner Cable Inc posted a
higher-than-expected profit, boosted by high-speed Internet
growth, but a contraction in its video business saw its shares
pull back as some investors sold after gains of nearly 25
percent this year.
The New York-based company added more Internet and phone
subscribers than Wall Street forecast in the first quarter, but
its video business contracted more than many analysts had
expected.
Its shares fell 2.7 percent in afternoon trading to $79.95
and several analysts said investors were shifting to other cable
companies such as Comcast Corp, which rose 1.1
percent, and Cablevision Systems Corp, up 1.6 percent.
Time Warner Cable added more than 217,000 residential and
business Internet customers and 124,000 phone customers during
the first quarter.
But it lost 90,000 video subscribers to end the quarter with
12.5 million, including 673,000 customers from the acquisition
of Insight Communications, which closed on Feb. 29.
In recent quarters, Time Warner Cable has placed more
emphasis on its Internet business as the future of its profit
growth as margins tighten in the traditional TV business, which
is being hit with rising programming costs.
In the first quarter, Time Warner Cable's residential video
revenue rose just 1.9 percent, while average monthly video
programming costs per subscriber increased 5.9 percent.
Cable operators also face stiffening competition from
satellite and phone companies' video services as well as
Internet-based services like Netflix Inc and Hulu.
Chris Marangi, a portfolio manager at Gabelli & Co, which
owns TWC shares, said investors were also "uninspired" by
comments by company executives around the company's outlook.
Executives told analysts that second-quarter subscriber trends
showed voice additions would be better, with broadband about the
same and video weaker.
Time Warner Cable said first-quarter net income had risen to
$382 million, or $1.20 per share, from $325 million, or 93 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the profit was $1.22 a share.
Analysts on average had been expecting $1.21, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at the No. 2 U.S. cable provider rose 6.4 percent to
$5.1 billion.
But Time Warner Cable posted a 22.5 percent decline in free
cash flow to $718 million as cash from operations dropped.