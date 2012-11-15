LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Time Warner Cable
has reached a deal that will bring Los Angeles Lakers games to
local customers of satellite provider DirecTV, one of
the biggest pay television distributors in Southern California.
As of Thursday, DirecTV will carry Time Warner Cable
SportsNet and Spanish-language sister Time Warner Cable Deportes
on its service in the Los Angeles area, Santa Barbara and
Ventura counties, Las Vegas and Hawaii, the companies said in a
statement.
The regional sports networks provide local broadcasts of the
National Basketball Association's Lakers, the LA Galaxy soccer
team and the Los Angeles Sparks women's basketball team.
DirecTV has 1.2 million customers in the Los Angeles market,
according to SNL Kagan.
Time Warner Cable paid about $2 billion over 20 years for
local broadcasting rights to Lakers' games, Barclays analyst
James Ratcliffe estimates.
The company has been negotiating with cable and satellite
providers to carry the two sports networks, seeking an average
monthly fee of $3.95 per subscriber to cover its hefty contract.
It now has carriage agreements in place with several
distributors including Cox Communications, Charter
Communications, Verizon Communications Inc and
AT&T.