Feb 13 The biggest story in basketball is
happening in New York City but about two million residents may
be missing it due to a broadcast dispute, which could result in
sports fans dumping Time Warner Cable Inc subscriptions.
Jeremy Lin's winning streak on the New York Knicks has
galvanized the struggling basketball team, but also shone the
spotlight on an ill-timed dispute between Time Warner Cable Inc
and MSG Network, a regional sports channel owned by the Madison
Square Garden Co that carries most of Lin's games.
Their broadcast carriage agreement expired on Dec. 31 and
the two sides have not been able to strike a new deal, which
means Time Warner Cable subscribers in the New York area are
unable to watch Lin's sudden rise to fame.
And the dispute could last until April, the end of the
National Basketball Association's regular season, MSG Media
President Michael Bair said last week.
Time Warner says subscriber cancellations have so far been
insignificant, but New Yorkers affected by the dispute are not
happy and threatening to switch cable providers.
Milan Mesarich, a musician and Knicks fan, said he would
have switched from Time Warner Cable to competitor DirecTV
if it was available in his building in Astoria, Queens.
"If I was living in a house, by February, I would have
already contacted DirecTV and left," Mesarich, 48, said.
As it is, Mesarich, who has been following the team for 20
years, has a new pre-game ritual -- figuring out which local
bars will carry the game.
"With everyone jumping aboard with Jeremy Lin, there is more
interest now in the team but at least I have a pretty good
handle on which bars don't have Time Warner," he said.
ADVERTISING DOLLAR AT STAKE
Knicks buzz spurred by Lin, dubbed "Linsanity," drove MSG
shares up 3.76 percent to end at $32.32 on Monday.
"All we've asked of Time Warner Cable is to recognize the
fair market value of the services that we provide," Bair said on
Monday.
MSG is controlled by the Dolan family, who also own the
Knicks, the New York Rangers hockey team, and Cablevision
Systems Corp, a rival of Time Warner Cable.
Time Warner is also not giving up any ground.
"Unfortunately, MSG is still demanding a 53 percent
(fee)increase; our hope is that they will go back to their
pre-December demands and close a reasonable deal," said Maureen
Huff, a spokeswoman for Time Warner Cable.
She added that at least four Knicks games in February will
be available on other channels that Time Warner Cable carries,
such as ESPN, ABC and TNT.
The cost of sports programming is on the rise globally as it
is one of the few kinds of live programming still viewed by
enough people to attract top advertising dollars. Other TV
shows, such as dramas and comedies, are often taped and watched
later, when viewers often fast-forward through commercials.
TV ratings have jumped since Lin was entered into the
starting lineup on Feb 6, according to MSG.
The Knicks' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday
was the highest rated Knicks game on MSG since Carmelo Anthony's
first game as a team member last February. (Click here for a
story on Lin's popularity in Asia )
Time Warner Cable's dispute with MSG could spur subscribers
to switch to Verizon Communications Inc's competing FiOS
TV service, according to Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell.
FiOS is not yet available in all neighborhoods or apartment
buildings in New York, and the service would be smart to step up
its marketing efforts during the dispute, Mitchell said.
"It's a real competitive issue for Time Warner Cable. It's
been a churn decision driving factor to go to FiOS," he said.