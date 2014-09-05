Sept 5 Employees of Time Warner Cable will be
$416 million richer even if the cable operator's merger with
Comcast does not close, a move designed to keep staff from
bolting while federal regulators contemplate the deal.
A proxy statement, prepared for the shareholders meetings of
both companies in October to vote on the merger, also lays out
the nearly $81.8 million golden parachute that Time Warner
Cable's chairman and chief executive, Robert D. Marcus, would
receive.
His payment includes cash, restricted stock, options and
$300,000 to pay for financial planning services.
In all, the company will hand out golden parachutes of more
than $136 million to five of its top executives if the deal
closes.
Comcast Corp last February said it would buy Time
Warner Cable Inc in a $45.2 billion stock swap that
combines the two largest U.S. cable operators.
The day before the deal was announced, the compensation
committee of Time Warner Cable's board approved retention grants
for more than 1,800 employees that would pay twice the regularly
scheduled annual equity awards granted for each person in 2014.
The awards, which the proxy said totaled approximately $316.4
million in restricted stock, were awarded to compensate for
bonuses in 2015 and 2016 the employees would not receive,
according to the proxy.
The compensation committee also approved up to $100 million
in supplemental bonuses to the more than 15,000 employees
eligible to receive cash incentive bonuses. Those bonuses would
equal 50 percent of each employee's target bonus for 2014.
"The supplemental bonus opportunity was intended to enhance
employee retention during the pendency of the merger, while
preserving incentives designed to keep employees focused on
executing on TWC's operating plan," according to the proxy.
The Comcast special shareholders meeting to vote on the
merger will be held on Oct. 8. The Time Warner Cable special
shareholders meeting will be held on Oct. 9.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Leslie Adler)