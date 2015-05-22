(Adds details about TWC Altice meeting, also adds separate
May 21 Charter Communications is in
talks with Time Warner Cable about a bid that is likely
to be well above the $170 per share expected by some analysts,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Charter had bid about $132.50 per share, or $37.3 billion,
for Time Warner Cable last year before being beaten by Comcast
Corp, whose all-stock deal was initially worth $158.82
per share.
Comcast abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner
Cable last month after U.S. regulators raised concerns the deal
would have given Comcast an unfair advantage in the cable TV and
Internet-based services market.
TWC declined to comment, while Charter had no comment on the
report. (on.wsj.com/1ejx9SJ)
European telecoms group Altice has also approached
Time Warner Cable over a deal, sources told Reuters, creating a
potential bidding war with John Malone's Charter Communications.
A source close to the matter said the meeting between TWC
and Altice took place on Wednesday.
In a separate report, the Wall Street Journal said U.S.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler reached
out to the chief executives of Time Warner Cable and Charter
Communications to convey that the agency is not opposed to any
and all cable deals.
Wheeler told the CEOs that any deal would be assessed on its
own merits, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1K6IEqx)
The calls were in response to recent statements from cable
executives "who have expressed uncertainty about the regulatory
climate for future cable deals", the Journal said.
Wheeler saw some of the statements as a "significant
over-reading" of the FCC staff's stance on the Comcast-Time
Warner Cable deal, the newspaper said.
No specific deals were discussed in the conversations,
according to the Journal.
An FCC spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman, Subrat Patnaik, and Alina
Selyukh in Bengaluru and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by
Ken Wills)