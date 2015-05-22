May 21 Charter Communications is in
talks with Time Warner Cable about a bid that is likely
to be well above $170 per share expected by some analysts, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Charter had bid about $132.50 per share, or $37.3 billion,
for Time Warner Cable last year before being beaten by Comcast
Corp, whose all-stock deal was initially worth $158.82
per share before that deal fell apart last month.
TWC declined to comment, while Charter had no comment on the
report. (on.wsj.com/1ejx9SJ)
European telecoms group Altice has also approached
Time Warner Cable over a deal, sources told Reuters, creating a
potential bidding war with John Malone's Charter Communications.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)