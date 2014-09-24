By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, Sept 24
Communications Inc demanded business concessions as a
condition for not opposing Comcast Corp's bid for Time
Warner Cable Inc, Comcast told U.S. regulators in a
filing on Tuesday.
"Such extortionate demands are patently improper," Comcast
said in a summary of the filing. "As the self-proclaimed '#1
Pay-TV Programmer in the World,' Discovery does not need
additional regulatory help to succeed in the marketplace."
Discovery said it stands by concerns it expressed in a
meeting with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier
this month that the merger could give Comcast more leverage to
impose onerous terms in deals with programmers. The company owns
the Discovery, Oprah Winfrey Network, TLC and Animal Planet
cable channels.
"Comcast's silence on the details of key issues like program
discounts, and instead, its continued strategy of intimidating
voices that are not fully supportive of its position, is
troubling," Discovery said in a statement.
Several weeks ago, Discovery told the FCC it was concerned
the merger "could result in lower quality, less diverse
programming and fewer independent voices among programmers."
The FCC is reviewing whether the proposed $45 billion merger
between Comcast and Time Warner Cable, the two largest U.S.
providers, is in the public interest.
Responding to objections to the transaction in a filing that
was made public on Wednesday, Comcast said its bid for Time
Warner Cable will not harm the public interest despite called
"unfounded" and "self-interested" objections by content
providers, Internet service providers and other groups.
Comcast also named Cogent Communications Group Inc
and advertising group Viamedia as companies seeking business
advantages by objecting to the merger.
Though analysts have predicted the FCC will ultimately
approve the merger, regulators are expected to impose
conditions. Particular attention is on Internet traffic issues
as the FCC works on new "net neutrality" rules that guide how
Internet providers route web content on their networks. The
agency could use merger conditions in lieu of rules that are
facing a heated debate.
In August the FCC sought detailed tables on Comcast's
interconnections with other services carrying web traffic as
well as network congestion.
While opponents of the merger say it will result in fewer
choices for consumers, Comcast said it will fuel competition by
putting a "heightened sense of urgency" on competitors to
improve the quality of their service, AT&T Chief Executive
Officer Randall Stephenson said, according to a summary of the
filing.
Comcast said many object to the merger because the company
refused to grant the commenters' requests for free backbone
connections and participation in Comcast's advertising
technology, for example.
