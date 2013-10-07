Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
Oct 7 Cable company Time Warner Cable Inc agreed to buy fiber optic network provider DukeNet Communications LLC for $600 million in cash to boost its service in the Carolinas.
Duke Energy Corp owns 50 percent of DukeNet. Investment funds managed by Alinda Capital Partners own the rest.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.