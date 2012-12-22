Dec 21 Time Warner Cable Inc has made a
bid to buy Cablevision Systems Corp's Optimum West
business, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with
matter.
Cablevision said in November it was looking to sell its
cable assets in four western U.S. states that it bought for $1.4
billion in 2010, after it received inquiries about the business.
Charter Communications and Suddenlink Communications have
also made offers, the news agency said.
According to a source, a deal is not likely to be announced
until January or February, Bloomberg added.
Time Warner Cable was not available immediately for a
comment. Cable Vision Systems declined to comment on the news.