By Jim Finkle, Marina Lopes and Alina Selyukh
BOSTON/WASHINGTON Aug 27 Time Warner Cable Inc
, the No. 2 U.S. cable operator, suffered a massive
network outage on Wednesday due to suspected human error that
cut Internet services to some 11 million businesses and
residences, prompting a New York state investigation.
The outage to all of its Internet customers across 29 states
began at about 4:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT), said company spokesman
Bobby Amirshahi. Services were restored by 7.30 a.m, he said.
The outage came at a critical time for Time Warner, which is
working to win FCC approval of a $45 billion proposed merger
with Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable provider as
market experts say that customers are frustrated by the
frequency and handling of previously disclosed service
disruptions.
The company blamed a technical glitch for bringing down the
network. It said an "erroneous configuration" had been inserted
when technicians conducted routine, overnight maintenance on its
Internet backbone.
"A failure of this size is very serious and we are taking
the necessary steps to improve our processes with the objective
of making sure this doesn't happen again," Amirshahi said.
The outage affected 2 percent of all U.S. Internet networks,
according to Renesys, a firm that monitors global Internet
activity.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the state's
Department of Public Service to investigate the disruption as it
reviews the company's planned merger with Comcast.
"Dependable Internet service is a vital link in our daily
lives and telecommunications companies have a responsibility to
deliver reliable service to their customers," Cuomo said in a
statement.
"We apologize for the early morning disruption in service
and we intend to discuss any of the governor's concerns with him
as well as the many consumer merits of our merger," Amirshahi
said.
Such wide-scale outages are rare in the United States, said
Jim Cowie, chief scientist with Renesys' parent DYN.
The outage came one day after the company agreed to pay $1.1
million to U.S. regulators who found it did not properly
disclose multiple network outages last year, highlighting an
issue that has long been a sore point with some customers.
A recent study by consulting firm cg42 found that 59 percent
of Time Warner Cable customers were frustrated by their cable
provider, in part because of outages and disruptions.
Customers are often not reimbursed for disruptions and
frustrated by lack of information about when to expect service
to be restored, said cg42 founder Steve Beck.
Todd Mitchell, an analyst at Brean Capital who has a "buy"
rating on Time Warner Cable stock, said that the company has not
invested enough money in its network.
"One would hope that any company that operated a network of
this scale would put in the appropriate redundancies so that
something like this wouldn't happen," he said.
