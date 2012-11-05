Nov 5 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second
largest U.S. cable operator, reported a quarterly profit that
missed estimates as the company lost more video subscribers than
expected, sending its shares down more than 6 percent on Monday.
Like larger rival Comcast Corp, Time Warner Cable
has been losing cable TV subscribers as customers cut back on
discretionary spending and is increasingly relying on internet
services to drive growth.
Cable operators are also facing stiff competition from
satellite and phone companies' video services and Internet-based
services like Netflix Inc and Hulu.
Time Warner Cable lost 140,000 video subscribers during the
third quarter, more than the loss of 131,000 customers ISI
analyst Vijay Jayant was expecting. It added 85,000 internet
customers, which was also lower than expected.
Bernstein Research analyst Craig Moffett said the company
had under delivered, but added that the bright spot was the
growth in political advertising thanks to Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election.
"Political advertising saved the day. It's nice to be a
seller of ad space in Ohio these days," he said.
Advertising revenue rose 22 percent in the third quarter to
$264 million.
The company was selling advertising like "gangbusters" ahead
of Tuesday's election and was even selling advertising inventory
that it usually reserves for itself, Time Warner Cable president
and chief operating officer Rob Marcus said.
Broadband services revenue grew 14.3 percent, including
additions from Insight Communications. Time Warner Cable
acquired Insight for $3 billion to expand in Kentucky, Ohio and
Indiana.
Net income rose to $808 million, or $2.60 per share, for the
quarter, from $356 million, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.34 per share, versus
analysts' average expectation of $1.43 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $5.36 billion, while analysts had
expected $5.39 billion.
Shares of the company fell 6 percent to $92.06 on the New
York Stock Exchange in late morning trading.