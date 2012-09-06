LONDON, Sept 6 British billionaire Joe Lewis has
launched a 50 million pound ($80 million) takeover bid for
Timeweave, a company with a stake in a television
channel which broadcasts horse racing to betting shops and which
is listed on London's junior market.
Timeweave said on Thursday that it was considering its
response to the 22 pence per share offer made by Lewis's Mayfair
Capital vehicle and would make a further announcement in due
course.
Lewis, who made his name as a currency trader and who owns
Premier League London soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, already
holds a 29.99 percent stake in Timeweave through Mayfair, which
said it has a total interest of 45.79 percent in the company
after receiving undertakings from other shareholders.
In addition to its horse racing interests, Timeweave owns a
stake in a television production company and operates
SportingWins, a company which writes financial contracts to
cover risks related to the results of sports events.
Cash-rich Timeweave had 25.1 million pounds on its balance
sheet in March.
"Mayfair does not believe that Timeweave is suitable to be a
publicly traded company and is therefore offering shareholders
the opportunity to exit their current investment at a premium to
the recent market price," the bid vehicle said in a statement.
Shares in Timeweave closed at 19.5 pence on Wednesday, below
the 22 pence level of Mayfair's cash offer.
The bid for Timeweave is Lewis's latest tilt at taking over
a public company, after he abandoned plans to buy British pubs
and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers last October.