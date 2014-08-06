SAN FRANCISCO Aug 5 Timex Group is launching a smartwatch with cellular connectivity and a high-visibility display from Qualcomm Inc.

The Dutch watchmaker said in a news release on Tuesday the Ironman One GPS+ includes tracking features that can communicate the wearer's location to friends as well as report speed and distance traveled.

Timex's move into smartwatches is among the first by traditional watchmakers and follows products from electronics companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Sony Corp that have failed to make major inroads with consumers.

Unlike earlier smartwatches, Timex's watch has its own cellular connection to AT&T's network, letting it transmit data without having to be connected to a smartphone.

The device, due out later this year, is made with a chipset from Qualcomm as well as Qualcomm's Mirasol low-power display technology, which can easily be viewed in direct sunlight.

Last year, Qualcomm launched its own Toq smartwatch to showcase Mirasol, which in the past has faced production problems and has not caught on widely among device makers. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)