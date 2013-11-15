TORONTO Nov 15 U.S. hedge funds Scout Capital
Management and Highfields Capital disclosed in regulatory
filings that they have trimmed their stakes in Tim Hortons
after shares in the Canadian coffee and doughnut chain
posted big gains.
The two activist investors had urged Tim Hortons to increase
debt levels to fund a share buyback, as well as address concerns
about its U.S. expansion, and to name directors to the board who
have more financial expertise.
In response, Tim Hortons in August said it was expanding its
buyback plan by C$900 million ($860.4 million). It also named
two new directors: Sherri Brillon, the chief financial officer
at Encana Corporation, and Thomas Milroy, group head of
BMO Capital Markets.
Shares in Tim Hortons have surged 36 percent over the last
12 months, and 15 percent since April, when Reuters first broke
the news about activist interest in the company.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Scout Capital disclosed it
now owns 4.4 percent of Tim Hortons' stock, down from about 5.5
percent in June.
Highfields, in a filing on Thursday, said it now owns 1.6
percent of the company's outstanding shares, down from about 2.6
percent in June.
Tim Hortons reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit
last week. The company reported that its U.S. same-store sales
grew by 3 percent, while its Canadian same-store sales rose 1.7
percent in the third-quarter.
The chain is facing increased competition in Canada from
U.S. competitors such as McDonald's Corp and Starbucks
Corp, who have ramped up their offerings and promotions
to attract new customers.