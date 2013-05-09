TORONTO May 9 Tim Hortons Inc is
likely to raise its debt levels and buy back shares, but the
Canadian coffee-and-doughnut chain is not about to take on as
much debt as an activist investor is pushing for, Chief
Executive Paul House said on Thursday.
Hedge fund Highfields Capital, which owns about four percent
of Tim Hortons shares, has been pressuring Tim Hortons to boost
shareholder returns and incorporate new board members with more
financial experience.
"We are a very healthy company and we want to stay a very
healthy company," said House in an interview with Reuters after
the company's annual shareholder meeting in Toronto on Thursday.
"Anything we do is going to be a long term thing. We have
never looked at anything short term," said House, who is set to
step down as CEO in July. "Our shareholders that have been with
us a long time, they hold our stock because they have confidence
that we are very conservative, long term thinkers."
According to documents viewed by Reuters, Highfields wants
Tim's to raise some $3.4 billion in debt and buy back roughly 37
percent of its outstanding shares.
House, who is set to hand over the reins to Nestle
veteran Marc Caira on July 2, said Tim's board has not yet come
to a conclusion on the debt levels it is comfortable with, but
it remains focused on maintaining an investment grade rating and
it would not go to the levels being suggested by Highfields.
"I don't think that we'd leverage up to that point no, not
at all," said House.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)