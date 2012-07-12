TORONTO, July 12 Tim Hortons Inc
interim Chief Executive Paul House is pushing for more of
Canada's lunch market, and sees the coffee and doughnut chain
overtaking McDonald's Corp in lunchtime market share
within about five years.
The Canadian chain has been expanding its food offerings,
and says its market share for fast food lunch is now second only
to U.S. heavyweight McDonald's.
"There is no reason why we cannot be No. 1 at lunch," House
said in an interview. "Can we do it in a year or two? No. Can we
do it in the next five years or so? Absolutely."