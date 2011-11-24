* Tim Hortons' Kandahar outlet to close
* Outlet at Canadian military base opened in 2006
Nov 24 Coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons
THI.TO is closing its Kandahar outlet after five years in the
war zone, shuttering its store on a Canadian military base as
the country's troops leave Afghanistan.
Opened on Canada Day 2006, the trailer-like restaurant
catered to about 3,000 Canadian troops on a combat mission that
was little loved at home. That mission is to wrap up this year,
although a 950-strong force will stay to train Afghan soldiers
and police until 2014.
"It has been an absolute privilege and honor for Tim
Hortons to ... bring a little taste of home to the brave
Canadian soldiers serving overseas," Chief Executive Paul House
said in a statement that noted sales of 4 million cups of
coffee, 3 million doughnuts and 300 containers of supplies.
Named for its hockey player founder, Tim Hortons dominates
the coffee and light-lunch trade in its home market, blanketing
the country with its spartan yellow and red stores. It says it
brews eight in ten cups of coffee sold in Canada.
For about a decade, the restaurant chain was owned by
Wendy's International WEN.N, but the U.S. chain spun off the
business in 2006. When Tim Hortons moved its headquarters back
to Canada, Prime Minister Stephen Harper gave a speech
welcoming the company home.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Janet Guttsman)