BRIEF-Clarke reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Tim Hortons Inc, under pressure from a U.S. hedge fund seeking better returns, named a new chief executive and the company reported a 3 percent fall in first-quarter profit.
The Canadian coffee and doughnut chain said Marc Caira will take over from Paul House on July 2. Caira, 59, was most recently Global chief executive of Nestlé Professional.
Net income attributable to Tim Hortons fell to C$86.2 million ($86 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$88.8 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at established stores in Canada fell by 0.3 percent, while same-store sales in the United States fell by 0.5 percent.
* Clarke Inc - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to purchase up to 742,243 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 30 The pricing next month of Ireland's initial public offering of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) could be driven up if Britain's ruling Conservative party wins a strong majority in the June 8 election, Ireland's finance minister said on Tuesday.