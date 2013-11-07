Nov 7 Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit as same-store sales improved slightly in the United States.

The company's net income rose to C$113.9 million ($109.4 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from C$105.7 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3 percent to C$825.4 million.