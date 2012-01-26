* Q4 EPS $1.11 vs est $1.06
* Q4 rev up 18 pct
Jan 26 Timken Co posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher pricing
and acquisitions, but the industrial bearings and steel maker
forecast 2012 results largely below Wall Street expections.
The company forecast 2012 earnings of $4.90 a share to $5.20
a share. It expects 2012 revenue to rise 5 to 8 percent from
2011 levels, implying a range of $5.46 billion to $5.61 billion.
Analysts were estimating a profit of $5.20 a share, on
revenue of $5.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Timken's fourth-quarter net income was $109.1 million, or
$1.11 a share, up from $90.3 million, or 87 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $1.3 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.06 a share, on revenue of
$1.27 billion.
Timken shares closed at $47.67 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.