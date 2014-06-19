June 19 Ball bearings maker Timken Co raised its full-year earnings forecast due to increased demand for its products.

The company said it expects full-year earnings from continuing operations of $2.40-$2.60 per share, above its previous estimate of $2.20-$2.50.

Timken also authorized an additional 10 million share buyback program. (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)