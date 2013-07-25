Australia, NZ stocks end little changed as geopolitical risks weigh
April 12 Australian shares ended little changed on Wednesday as gains in financial stocks outweighed a sell-off in some telecom companies.
July 25 Timken Co posted a sharply lower profit on Thursday and cut its full-year forecast, citing what it said was a weaker-than-expected recovery in demand for its products.
The Canton, Ohio-based maker of specialty steel and ball bearings reported a second-quarter profit of $82.8 million, or 86 cents a share, down from $183.6 million, or $1.86 a share, during the same quarter last year.
Sales fell 16 percent to $1.1 billion, hurt by lower demand from industrial and oil and gas customers.
PARIS, April 12 French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday that its South Korean joint venture with Hanwha will invest $450 million in the group's refining and petrochemicals platform to expand capacity in order to meet growing demand from China.