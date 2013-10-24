Oct 24 Timken Co on Thursday reported a
lower quarterly profit and cut its full-year outlook yet again,
citing weak demand for its ball bearings and specialty steel
across all markets.
The Canton, Ohio-based company posted a third-quarter profit
of $52.2 million, or 54 cents a share, down from $80.9 million,
or 83 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.
Sales fell 7 percent to $1.1 billion.
Timken said it now expects full-year 2013 sales to be down
13 percent compared with a year before.
At the start of this year, Timken said it expected sales to
be down 5 percent in 2013. In July, the company revised that
outlook and said it expected sales to be down 10 percent this
year, in part because of softer-than-expected demand from
industrial customers.