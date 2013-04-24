CHICAGO, April 24 Timken Co reported on
Wednesday a sharply lower first-quarter profit, citing lower
demand from most of its customers, including the oil and natural
gas industry.
The Canton, Ohio-based maker of steel and ball-bearings said
it earned $75.1 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first
quarter, down from $155.7 million, or $1.58 a share, during the
same period a year before.
Sales fell 23 percent to $1.1 billion, Timken said.
Analysts, on average, had expected Timken to report a profit
of 79 cents a share on sales of about $1.2 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said customer demand picked up towards the end
of the quarter, giving it confidence that it would be able to
meet its full-year earnings per share forecast of $3.75 to
$4.05.