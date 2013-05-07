May 7 Timken Co shareholders backed an
activist investor's proposal to split the steel and ball-bearing
maker in two, and the company said its board would make a
decision by late June.
Activist fund Relational Investors LLC, Timken's largest
shareholder, with the support of the California State Teachers'
Retirement System (CalSTRS), has been pushing for the split,
saying it would maximize shareholder value.
A non-binding resolution in favor of a split was backed by
about 53 percent of the votes cast at Timken's annual meeting in
Canton, Ohio, on Tuesday, the company said.
According to Relational and CalSTRS, about two-thirds of the
shares voted, excluding shares held by the Timken family or
other Timken-affiliated entities, favored the split.
"We fully expect that they will carry out the will of the
shareholders," CalSTRS' director of corporate governance, Anne
Sheehan, said on a conference call with reporters.
Timken said its board would evaluate the proposal and
announce its next steps within 45 days.
The company's shares rose 3.5 percent to $56.50 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Timken has maintained that a standalone steel business,
which accounts for about a third of the company's sales, would
have limited liquidity and not enough financial flexibility to
undertake big projects.
Revenue at the business, which makes more than 450 grades of
carbon and alloy steel, has been declining for four quarters due
to weakness in the industrial and energy markets.
But Relational Investors dismissed worries about prospects
for the steel business.
"It would come out basically unleveraged, it would have
significant financial capacity, and we think it would trade in
the marketplace at a value that is superior to its peers,"
Relational co-founder David Batchelder said. "So if there were
some consolidation that might occur, there is no reason to
believe that they wouldn't be the company that would be
consolidator."
Relational and CalSTRS, which together control about 7
percent of Timken's shares, said in November that splitting the
company in two would give a clearer choice to investors to
specialize. They also said Timken's stock had potential to rise
by more than 50 percent if the businesses were separated.
The activists have said that if shareholders support the
proposal and Timken disregards the vote, Relational would
consider putting up a slate of board nominees at next year's
annual meeting.
Timken shares have gained more than 36 percent since
Relational announced its stake in the company.