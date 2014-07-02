July 2 Canadian gold producer Timmins Gold Corp said it would nominate eight board members instead of seven as part of a settlement with its largest shareholder, Sentry Investments Inc.

Timmins will nominate Anthony Hawkshaw, a Sentry nominee, in addition to the company's seven nominees.

Sentry has agreed to vote its shares, representing 17 percent of the company's outstanding shares, for the election of all eight Timmins Gold nominees. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)