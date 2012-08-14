(Refiles to correct date and fix typo in paragraph 1)
Aug 14 Canada's Timmins Gold Corp said
its quarterly profit rose 6 percent on higher production from
its Mexico mine.
The net profit rose to $6.2 million, or 4 cents per share,
in the second quarter from $5.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose about 41 percent to $38.2 million.
Production rose 39 percent to 23,203 ounces of gold.
Gold prices rose 7 percent to average $1,611 per
ounce during the second quarter from the year-ago period.
The company still expects to produce 100,000 ounces of gold
this year from its San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico.
Timmins shares closed at C$2.12 on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)