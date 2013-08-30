Aug 30 East Timor is offering to invest $800
million to build a pipeline to take gas from the Timor Sea to
the tiny nation, as it makes a new pitch to resolve a dispute
with Australia's Woodside Petroleum over how to develop
huge fields in the area.
Below is a timeline of some key events involving the Greater
Sunrise project
1972 Australia and Indonesia agree on a maritime boundary
based on what Canberra says is the edge of its
continental shelf. Portuguese-controlled East Timor
does not accept this boundary.
1974 The Sunrise and Troubadour gas fields are discovered
in the Timor Sea between the two. They estimated to
contain 5.13 trillion cubic feet of dry gas, 225.9
million barrels of condensate and are collectively
known as the Greater Sunrise gas fields.
1975 Indonesia invades East Timor, occupies it until
1999.
1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea
finalised, favors delineation of sea boundaries at
the midline between two countries.
March Australia does not accept provisions under the
2002 convention that would subject it to compulsary
dispute resolution for sea boundary disputes.
May East Timor becomes independent.
2002
2003 East Timor signs contracts with Woodside and JV
partners for Sunrise project development.
2003 Timor Sea Treaty comes into force. The treaty
establishes the Joint Petroleum Development Area
(JPDA), a region with overlapping claims from
Australia and East Timor. Under the treaty, East
Timor receives 90 percent of revenues from oil and
gas resources developed in the area, while Australia
gets the rest.
2007 International Unitisation Agreement on Sunrise (IUA)
and Treaty on Certain Maritime Arrangements in the
Timor Sea (CMATS) comes into force.
The IUA established that only 20 percent of the
Greater Sunrise fields fall in the JPDA and allots
80 percent of the Greater Sunrise fields to
Australia. Under IUA, East Timor would have received
only around 18 percent of revenues from Sunrise
fields.
CMATS splits the revenue from the Sunrise fields
50-50 and implements a gag rule that prevents
Australia and East Timor from discussing their
disputed maritime boundary.
Feb. As of this month, CMATS allows for unilateral
2013 suspension of the agreement if Sunrise fields not
developed.
April East Timor files for arbitration, alleging that
2013 Australia engaged in espionage during negotiations
for CMATS, making the treaty invalid. Australia will
not confirm or deny the allegations, but has said
the accusation is not new.
2024 East Timor largest producing field, Bayu Undan,
expected to run dry.
Sources: Australia Legal Information Institute, La'o Hamutuk,
Australian government websites, East Timor government, United
Nations website, International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea
webiste, and Woodside Petroleum.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)