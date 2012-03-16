DILI, March 17 Polling stations opened in East Timor on Saturday in a presidential election seen as a key test of stability in Asia's youngest and poorest nation.

The second presidential election in East Timor pits Nobel Peace prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta against 11 other candidates.

The president has little to do with forming policy but is seen as an important unifying figure in a country still scarred by its bloody struggle for independence in 2002 and the violence that marred a parliamentary election in 2007.

Hundreds of voters queued up an hour before polling stations opened in the capital Dili, said Reuters witnesses.

"I have voted and I am confident that this country will gain peace, stability and prosperity," said 54-year old voter Mateus Da Costa.

The polling stations opened at 0700 East Timor time (2200 GMT on Friday) and will be closed at 1500 East Timor time (0600 GMT on Saturday).