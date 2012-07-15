DILI, July 15 East Timorese Prime Minister
Xanana Gusmao's party, which won elections though not a decisive
majority this month, will form a coalition that excludes main
opposition group Freitilin, the prime minister said on Sunday.
Gusmao's National Council of Timorese Resistance (CNRT)
party will join the Democratic Party and the Frente Reform party
in government, he said.
Angry Freitilin supporters stoned cars in front of their
party headquarters after the decision was announced, a Reuters
witness said, but there were no reports of casualties and the
situation appeared under control.
East Timor, which has offshore gas resources, gained
independence from Indonesia in 2002 and is Asia's newest and one
of its poorest nations.
"We have made our decision. CNRT believes that the next
coalition government will be better than the coalition
government five years ago," Gusmao told a conference of the
ruling party, which had also discussed forming both a coalition
with Fretilin and a grand coalition.
The Supreme Court will announce the official result on
Tuesday but preliminary results show the CNRT won 36 percent in
the July 7 election and Fretilin took 29 percent, with the
Democratic Party third on 10 percent.
Gusmao's party has prepared a $10 billion strategic plan to
build infrastructure and improve agriculture to address poverty
and raise living standards.
Indonesia invaded East Timor, a former Portuguese colony
occupying half an island at the eastern end of the Indonesian
archipelago, in 1975.
It spent decades trying to crush opposition to its rule
before the territory won independence following a referendum. A
U.N. mission promoting stability remains to this day.
