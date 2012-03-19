East Timor's President Jose Ramos-Horta drives his vehicle after casting his vote during the country's presidential election in Dili March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

DILI East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta, who won the 1996 Nobel peace prize, conceded defeat on Monday in his bid to win a second term and congratulated two rivals set to proceed to a second round of voting in April.

Francisco Guterres from the main opposition party Fretilin and Jose Maria de Vasconcelos, the former army chief and guerrilla leader, were the two leading candidates in the first-round vote, according to electoral commission data.

After 84 percent of the vote had been counted, Guterres led narrowly with 128,266 votes or 28.45 percent, while de Vasconcelos had 113,553 votes or 25.16 percent. Ramos-Horta was in third with 80,291 votes or 17.81 percent.

"I congratulate the two candidates who continue into the second round," Ramos-Horta said at a news conference on Monday.

With vote counting still ongoing, the electoral commission was yet to announce the final results. The top two candidates will face each other in a run-off in mid-April.

The president of Asia's newest and poorest nation plays little role in policy but is vital in projecting stability in East Timor after its bloody struggle for independence in 2002 and scattered violence around parliamentary elections in 2007.

Ramos-Horta, who survived an assassination attempt in 2008, shared the Nobel prize in 1996 for working for a peaceful solution to the East Timor conflict and his key role in the independence movement appeals to voters.

But economics has been the dominant issue with voters as East Timor struggles to unlock its vast offshore gas reserves. An estimated 41 percent of the 1.2 million people live below $0.88 a day, according to a World Bank report, and malnutrition is a significant public health issue.

