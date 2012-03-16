By Tito Belo
DILI, March 16 Nobel Peace prize laureate
Jose Ramos-Horta faces a battle on Saturday to win re-election
as president of East Timor with 11 other candidates standing,
several of whom also played major roles in the nation's struggle
for independence from Indonesia.
The president of Asia's newest and poorest nation plays
little role in policy but is vital in projecting stability in
East Timor after its bloody struggle for independence in 2002
and scattered violence around parliamentary elections in 2007.
Ramos-Horta, who survived an assassination attempt in 2008,
shared the Nobel prize in 1996 for working for a peaceful
solution to the East Timor conflict and his key role in the
independence movement appeals to voters.
More than 9,000 supporters signed a petition asking
Ramos-Horta to stand in the March 17 presidential election.
"If I am elected for a second term I will continue my
success that I have achieved now, which is peace," Ramos-Horta
told a crowd in Maliana district, southwest of the capital Dili,
on Wednesday.
During East Timor's long campaign for independence,
Ramos-Horta lived in exile, acting as a defacto foreign minister
and drumming up international support for independence.
One of his main rivals will be former army chief and
guerrilla leader Jose Maria de Vasconcelos, also known as Taur
Matan Ruak.
"I fought for 24 years with (former guerilla leader and now
Prime Minister) Xanana Gusmao and the people for the
independence of East Timor," Matan Ruak said in a speech.
"Ten years after independence people are still poor and this
has become my responsibility to be the president and bring hope
to all citizens," he said.
Analysts said other rivals with a good chance to progress to
a second round of voting on May 9 are Francisco Guterres from
the Fretilin party that won the most votes in the parliamentary
poll in 2007 and Fernando de Araujo of the Democratic Party.
East Timor is Asia's poorest nation but it has
vast offshore natural gas reserves and is strugggling to
unlock this wealth.
For many voters economic issues are key, as 41 percent of
East Timor's 1.2 million people live below $0.88 a day,
according to a World Bank report, and malnourishment is a
significant public health issue.
One of the main problems for East Timor's leaders is a
dispute with Australia's Woodside Petroleum over the
development of a big offshore gas field.
Woodside, which heads a consortium of firms developing the
Greater Sunrise project gas field, wants to use a floating LNG
plant, while East Timor wants the plant to be built onshore in
order to create jobs.
The value of a petroleum fund has jumped to $6.9 billion in
2010 from $370 million in 2004 but is yet to be fully used to
build the economy, said Damien Kingsbury, a professor from
Australia's Deakin University.
The presidential campaign, which formally ended on
Wednesday, was conducted through a series of rallies at which
candidates vied to project a message of peace and stability.
Supporters plastered the dusty capital Dili with posters and
toured on motor-bikes or campaign carts blasting out slogans.
"There is progress this year. I can feel this celebration of
democracy and a growing tolerance among people and I feel I have
my freedom to vote for the person I like," student Laurinda Beti
Pinto told Reuters by phone from Dili.
The peaceful campaign has been in itself an achievement,
said Cillian Nolan, Southeast Asia expert with the International
Crisis Group think tank.
"These elections for many Timorese are an exercise in trying
to develop more confidence to where the country is going and to
project that image to the outside world," Nolan told Reuters.
(Additional reporting and writing by Olivia Rondonuwu in
JAKARTA; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Michael Perry)