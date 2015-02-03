DILI Feb 3 East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana
Gusmao is meeting the president this week to discuss a possible
government restructuring, sending perhaps the strongest signal
yet that the independence hero wants to step down.
Gusmao, 68, a guerrilla leader who helped end Indonesian
rule in 2002, has hinted for more than a year that he would
resign to let a younger generation lead a nation that ranks
among the world's poorest, despite its abundant gas resources.
"From the signals we can read, I think it looks right now
that the prime minister is more serious then ever about stepping
down," said Cillian Nolan, deputy director of a Jakarta-based
think-tank, the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week that Gusmao had
informed colleagues he would step down within days.
The government on Monday said the two leaders would meet
throughout this week on a possible new government, but did not
comment on Gusmao's political future.
"Prime Minister Gusmao has foreshadowed a major
restructuring of the government for some time," a government
spokesman said in a statement.
"He said the objective of the change is to produce an
executive that is efficient and effective."
Gusmao became prime minister in May 2007 after serving as
the country's first post-independence president for five years.
Experts say front runners to replace Gusmao include former
health minister Rui Araujo and state minister Agio Pereira.
It was not clear what role, if any, former president and
Nobel Peace Prize winner Jose Ramos-Horta would play in a new
government.
East Timor has struggled to develop economically since
independence. Despite gas production worth billions of dollars,
around half of the country's population of 1.2 million lives in
poverty, the World Bank says.
East Timor is trying to develop more of its natural
resources to boost employment and government revenue.
It is in talks with Australia's Woodside Petroleum
to resolve a decades-long row over the Greater Sunrise project,
which remains undeveloped 40 years after the gas fields were
discovered.
