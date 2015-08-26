JAKARTA Aug 26 East Timor will tap into its
$16.6 billion oil fund to build the necessary infrastructure to
attract non-energy investment, the prime minister said on
Wednesday, as disputes over undeveloped gas fields look to
remain unresolved for years.
Rui Araujo told Reuters the government would not compromise
on its demand that Woodside Petroleum build onshore
processing facilities in the development of the Greater Sunrise
gas fields, a project that could provide billions of dollars to
the impoverished nation.
"The problem is that Woodside is trying to impose on us
their choices on how to produce that," Araujo said during his
first international trip as prime minister.
Woodside, which earlier this year expressed doubts that the
project would go ahead this decade, wants to develop the fields
through a floating LNG plant.
Even if an agreement can be reached with Woodside, the
project could still be held up by a decades-long battle between
East Timor and Australia over sharing revenue from the Greater
Sunrise fields, which lie in waters between two countries.
Araujo said the government had decided to continue its legal
battle against Australia in international court, a process he
expects will take years.
The two sides had put the arbitration proceedings on hold
for months in the hopes of resolving their differences directly.
The dispute stems from East Timor's allegations that Australia
used underhanded tactics, including bugging government offices
in the capital Dili, during the treaty negotiations.
"We want justice. We want to follow international law and we
are requesting what belongs to us," the prime minister said at a
Jakarta hotel, shortly after meeting with Indonesian President
Joko Widodo to discuss trade and maritime border issues.
Greater Sunrise is 33 percent owned by Woodside, the
operator. Its co-owners are ConocoPhilips, Royal Dutch
Shell and Japan's Osaka Gas.
With Greater Sunrise unlikely to get off the ground any time
soon, Araujo said he is planning a "front-loaded" spending
programme to use the nation's petroleum fund to build the
required roads, bridges and airports to attract investment in
tourism, agriculture and mining.
"One of the important messages I want to convey is the
development of Timor Leste is not completely dependent on oil
and gas," said the 51-year-old doctor, who took the helm after
independence hero Xanana Gusmao stepped down to allow for a
younger generation to lead.
After decades under Indonesian rule, East Timor has
struggled to develop economically since independence in 2002.
Despite gas production worth billions of dollars, about half
of its 1.2 million people lives in poverty, the World Bank says.
