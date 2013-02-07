SAO PAULO Feb 7 The board of TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, chose Rodrigo Abreu as its new chief executive, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Abreu had previously served as the most senior executive for Cisco Systems Inc in Brazil. He will replace Andrea Mangoni, who took over as TIM's chief executive when former CEO Luca Luciani resigned in May amid an investigation into the group's parent company, Telecom Italia.