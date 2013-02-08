* No. 2 wireless operator sees EBITDA growth at 5-9 pct
* New CEO takes reins as wireless market hits sharp slowdown
SAO PAULO Feb 8 TIM Participaçoes SA
, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company,
plans to spend 10.7 billion reais ($5.4 billion) over the next
three years, compared with 3.4 billion reais in 2012.
The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said on
Friday it expects "high-single-digit growth" of 5 to 9 percent
in core profit, or EBITDA, compared with 10.9 percent 2012
growth.
The aggressive targets defy evidence that Brazil's wireless
market has cooled dramatically from a recent boom. Carriers
added users last quarter at a fifth the rate of a year earlier,
and TIM's net revenue grew at the slowest pace in nearly two
years.
The execution of the three-year business plan will also fall
to the new chief executive, Rodrigo Abreu, who was tapped on
Thursday to replace Andrea Mangoni.
Mangoni took over as TIM's chief executive when former CEO
Luca Luciani resigned in May amid an investigation into fraud at
parent company Telecom Italia.