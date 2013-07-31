PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 7
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, July 31 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, stands by its three-year performance forecasts despite a fragile economic outlook that has chilled consumer sentiment, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu told analysts on Wednesday.
April 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.